Struggling with addiction? Call our Beating Heroin helpline tonight

In an increased effort to beat the heroin epidemic plaguing our area, WTOL is offering a chance for addicts and their families to get help.

Join WTOL 11 in Beating Heroin here

Experts from the Zepf Center will be on hand to provide information, tips and resources.

Anyone with questions should call 419-725-1600 from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.

The helpline comes after yet another video surfaced on social media of a heroin overdose in Ohio.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.