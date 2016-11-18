Rossford man accused of raping 6-year-old arrested - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Rossford man accused of raping 6-year-old arrested

WOOD COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

A Rossford man accused of raping a young child is now behind bars. 

Joel Cook, 26, was arrested and charged with two counts of rape and one count of gross sexual imposition Thursday. 

He is accused of raping a 6-year-old back in October. 

Cook is being held without bond. 

No word on when he'll be back in court. 

