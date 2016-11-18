Workshop connects UT students with Sports sales professionals

The University of Toledo and Detroit Red Wings teamed up Friday to help business students find jobs in the sports management industry.

Representatives from 14 professional sports teams across the country were on hand for a workshop, where students got training, networking opportunities and on-site interviews.

"I'm excited to see the different tips and strategies that these very high up workers have to offer us," said Sophomore Lexi Marok.

This was the second year for the workshop. Teams represented included the Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Lions and Detroit Red Wings.

"I've heard about the University of Toledo sales program for some time, so I figured, if we're traveling all through the country, Cleveland, Texas, Colorado, why not take advantage of what we have in our backyard," said Paul Bee, the Director of ticket Sales with The Detroit Red Wings.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.