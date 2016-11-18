Students learn about opportunities at Toledo Electrical Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee

An opportunity for young people to see what it takes to become an electrician and land a good paying job in Northwest Ohio took place Friday.

The open house at Toledo Electrical Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee in Rossford is part of National Apprenticeship Week.

Vocational students got a tour of the training center, plus learned about Skills USA competitions and internship programs.

"It's an earn while you learn program. So they'll be able to go out on job sites and actually learn some of the skills that they're being taught in the classroom at a high school level, which is something not a whole lot of places do," said Nathan Eaton, Toledo Electrical JATC teacher.

