Santa arrives at the Franklin Park Mall!

Ho! Ho! Ho! It’s the time of year once again. Santa is at the Franklin Park Mall!

Kids can visit Santa at the brand new Wishing Garden in the Macy’s wing now through Christmas Eve!



SANTA HOURS:

November 18 - December 23:

Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

December 24, Christmas Eve:

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

More information here.

As always, don't forget to send your photos to pics@wtol.com!

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.