Fire rips through home in central Toledo

Firefighters were busy Friday morning battling a house fire in central Toledo.

It happened at a home on the 800 block of Nebraska.

Crews say they arrived to see heavy flames at the back of the home. They went in, but the flames became too high.

Firefighters then concentrated on the outside of the home.

The roof has since collapsed. Fire crews say the house will be torn down.

No injuries have been reported.

The home next door has been deemed condemned, and will also be torn down.

The woman that lives inside is being given enough time to get her property out of the home before they tear it down.

Fire investigators say the man that called the fire in heard an explosion.

The fire department is calling the fire suspicious.

