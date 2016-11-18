Police look for driver of hit and run that sent two women to the - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police look for driver of hit and run that sent two women to the hospital

SYLVANIA, OH (WTOL) -

A man is on the run after causing a crash that sent two people to the hospital.  

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday on Red Oaks Drive near Scarlet Drive in Sylvania.  

Police say a man driving a white jeep ran away after crashing into a car with two women inside. 

The women are recovering from minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStopper at (419) 255-1111. 

