Police: Standoff ends in Rossford, man in custody

Police: Standoff ends in Rossford, man in custody

ROSSFORD, OH (WTOL) -

A dangerous situation in Rossford is now clear.  

It happened early Friday morning. Police responded to a standoff situation at Glenwood and Bruns.  

We're told a man with a gun was threatening to hurt his wife and himself.   

It took a little over an hour for police to get him out of his house.  

He is now in custody.  

No one was hurt.  

