Police: Standoff ends in Rossford, man in custody

A dangerous situation in Rossford is now clear.

It happened early Friday morning. Police responded to a standoff situation at Glenwood and Bruns.

We're told a man with a gun was threatening to hurt his wife and himself.

It took a little over an hour for police to get him out of his house.

He is now in custody.

No one was hurt.

