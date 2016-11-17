Ohio superintendents fight against state testing requirements

School superintendents across the state are banding together to fight state testing requirements.

Hundreds of educators came together at the state house on Tuesday to try and regain lost control.

"We really have to reach out to these legislators and keep reminding them that they work for us," said Genoa Area Local Schools Superintendent Mike Ferguson during the event.

He also talked about how testing has created a culture of stress and fear for students and does not offer the feedback for teachers necessary to help students improve.

"We just need to be involved," says Ferguson. "A lot of these decisions that are being made are being made by our legislators, and the state board of education, and the ODE in a little bit of a vacuum."

According to the superintendent, educators know their kids, engage with them regularly and know what's best for them, and the testing that is in place right now is not working.

"It doesn't take into account the different learning styles, and it doesn't take into account that kids have different ways of expressing what they know, what they can do," Ferguson said.

The superintendent says this rally was the first step in letting legislators know schools want more involvement in education-related decisions and in engaging the community on this issue.

"Individual community members, who they represent, getting in contact with them and saying this is problem for my kid or our kids, and you need to do something about it," said Ferguson.

The superintendent says the state Board of Education is now considering reducing the point totals needed for high school graduation.

But there is some push back.

Meantime, superintendents across northwest Ohio will meet on Friday to continue to work more on this issue.



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.