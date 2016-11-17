A local family expands independent pharmacy in east Toledo

A Toledo family opened its second pharmacy location. The independently owned pharmaceutical store is located at the corner of Main and 4th, just a block from a big box pharmacy store.

After two successful pharmacies, Hussein El-Khatib and his family decided to open a third pharmacy at 324 Main Street in east Toledo.

While other businesses may have been hesitant, Toledo Family Pharmacy chose this location with purpose.

"We actually believe that this area is in need of a pharmacy like ours,” said El-Khatib, pharmacist and owner of Toledo Family Pharmacy. “We

came in, and we decided to open up a pharmacy to serve the population here because they would be in great need of our services."

He purchased the old bank for the added security it would provide for not only the business, but their five University of Toledo alumni who will work at the independent local owned family business.

Toledo Family Pharmacy offers low prices, specialized pill packaging, free diabetes management and education, along with medication reviews.

"We have all the services that the big box store has,” said El-Khatib. “We have our drive-thru, delivery, we service all insurances, all patients, all plans, and we carry all medications. It’s just that we have, believe it or not, more services than they do."

Thursday, city officials joined in their excitement about the new location.

"I am transferring my pharmacy needs to Toledo Family Pharmacy," said Peter Ujvagi, a Toledo City Councilman, during the ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday afternoon.

"Folks need services and when they have a pharmacy, and they have services that are going to stay. They are going to come and settle,” says Mark Sobczak, chief of staff and safety director for the City of Toledo. “We need to revitalize this part of the city, and this is just a huge step in that direction."

Toledo Family Pharmacy is officially open for business. They are open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

For more information on the Toledo Family Pharmacy visit their website here.

