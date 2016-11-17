Wood County Health District explains foodborne illness procedure

Last year, the Wood County Health District investigated seven foodborne illness outbreaks, and Thursday, they explained the investigative process of deciphering if an illness is part of a bigger problem, or simply an isolated incident.

An outbreak is technically when only two or more people report the same, or similar, symptoms from a related source.

Once multiple reports come in, the health district will interview those with symptoms, collect samples from the restaurant or food source, investigate a restaurant’s inspection history and then decide if an illness outbreak is occurring.

“In the vast majority of cases, it is a small outbreak where it is limited to a very few number of people and it’s contained,” says Jennifer Campos, a Health Educator for the Wood County Health District. “So, it’s generally not a concern for the public, where there’s a continuing exposure.”

The usual suspects of a foodborne illness outbreak is cross contamination or kitchen workers not properly washing their hands.

Because of the quick acting nature of the investigations, outbreaks are usually contained and not wide spread, and many go completely unnoticed from the public.

