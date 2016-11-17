Tam O'Shanter dedicates memorial to former hockey legend Gordie Howe

Gordie Howe died last summer in Sylvania.

The legendary Detroit Red Wing they called "Mr. Hockey" was 88 years old. He had dementia and lived with his son.

Gordie’s home away from home was the Tam O’Shanter Ice Rink.

He couldn’t stay away from hockey and would often d rop in unannounced to watch games or practices.

“Once in a while mosey into the pro shop, pick up a hockey stick. He wasn’t afraid to give young people pointers while he was in there,” said Mike Mankowski, youth hockey director at the rink.

Thursday afternoon outside Tamo, a red pine tree and a boulder with a special plaque was dedicated honoring Mr. Hockey.

The plaque reads: “In Memory of Gordie Howe. Hockey legend. Hero for all. A friend to Sylvania."

“He loved the smell of the rink. He loved seeing all the little kids. Being around people who loved hockey as much as he did. It was really special for him to come over here and reconnect with the little kids” says Gordie’s son Murray.

Kids playing on the ice at Tamo Thursday night may never have seen Gordie play.

But now when they come here to strap on their skates, they’ll be reminded of his greatness when walking through the parking lot to the rink.

“I hope that it inspires them to say ‘Who is Gordie Howe?’, learn a little bit more about what he stood for and that might inspire them to be the best people they can be” adds Murray.

Inspiration from a friend to Sylvania.

