Hundreds eat Thanksgiving meal served up by Toledo leaders

Hundreds got a hot meal in downtown Toledo Thursday, as the City's Department of Neighborhoods held their annual Thanksgiving-style meal at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

The meal was months in the making and included ham, turkey mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese and desserts, to name a few.

Dozens of volunteers were feeding hundreds of hungry people, and some familiar faces were serving up the delicious meal, including Toledo Fire Chief Luis Santiago.

"I think we've got - we're on our fifth tray, so I think it's going really well," said Chief Santiago.

The fire chief was in charge of the mashed potatoes, while a police officer was in charge of the sweet potatoes.

Down the line, it was all about the meat. James McDay, with We Be Ribs, says he donated 40 turkeys and 30 hams.

"About 8 to 12 hours preparing everything," said McDay.

Bonita Bonds, interim director with the Department of Neighborhoods, says they've provided a Thanksgiving meal for nearly 20 years and says this could be the only hot meal someone gets to eat today.

"It's just important for us to just give back every year, and, and you know, I hope they enjoy the meal, and I think that they do," said Bonds.

Skylynne Underwood came with her family and says she liked seeing city leaders get involved.

"I'm like, that's pretty cool that they're helping out with us, cause we need people to help us out, so I appreciate them helping us out," said Underwood.

Along with food, people could get a haircut, healthcare screening and pick up a pair of socks.



