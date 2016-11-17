Final draft of downtown Toledo master plan revealed

It's been months in the making, but the big plans to revitalize downtown Toledo were finally revealed.

Meeting, after meeting, after meeting has taken place over the past several months, where hundreds wanted to learn and wanted to share, as the vision for an improved downtown came to life on the projection screen at the Toledo Lucas County Library.

But what about coming to life in real life? Toledo isn't quite there yet, but the city is one step closer.

Chris Hermann, MKSK consultant, says the final draft of the Downtown Toledo Master Plan is in the hands of the Toledo Plan Commission and is available online.

Some of the ideas include complete streets, or streets where people can walk and bike, adding green space and overhauling the riverfront. However, these are only project and policy recommendations.

"A lot of these things are community-wide and are going to require city, and property owners, and business community and residents to say 'these are important, let's work on advancing them,'" said Hermann.

The Plan Commission will review the plans at a meeting in December.



