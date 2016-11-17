TPS students launch Nickels for Haiti campaign

Toledo Public School students are helping those who really need it right before the holidays.

After hearing about all the devastation caused by Hurricane Matthew and the families that are still picking up the pieces in Haiti, TPS staff members and students partnered with a non-profit to launch a Nickels for Haiti campaign.

It only takes five cents to provide a gallon of clean water for residents in Haiti, so students came together and donated what they could.

“There’s a number of our members that are actually some of the families that receive benefits, and I think this is a lesson that altruism, what you put out in the community can come back, and these kids have been the benefit and recipients of charity, so it’s second nature of them to give back,” Joshua Vance said. “Some of the kids that have the least are the ones that give the most, and that gives me a lot of hope for this generation.”

In all, the students raised $585, which equals out to 23,400 gallons of water.

The non-profit organization will be matching that number as well.

