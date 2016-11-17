Leaders look at next step following emergency heroin meetings

Two meetings in two days for two counties in the area on how to combat the heroin epidemic.

Now, what's the next step.

After a spike in opiate overdoses in Seneca County and recent overdose-related deaths in Sandusky County, officials and residents came together to figure out what more needs to be done to fight the heroin epidemic.

Over 100 people attended each meeting this week in Seneca and Sandusky county.

The focus was to make residents aware of the resources available to them for loved ones who are addicted to opiates.

Officials took information from the meeting as well, asking what the public had to say.

"Correct. Having these meetings, I think we've been able to identify some gaps in the system. And having the entire community realizing the gaps, I think we can move forward maybe to make some changes," said Mircea Handru, Director of the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Seneca, Sandusky and Wyandot Counties.

In Sandusky County, officials were surprised to learn that many people did not know the local law enforcement procedures when dealing with an addict.

With this meeting, Fremont Mayor Daniel Sanchez hopes more trust can be made between police and those who need help.

"Better train our officers on what resources are available in our community, so that way when our officers are the ones responding to these calls, if they're not arresting these people, then we need to continue to provide them with resources that way they can get the help that they need," says Sanchez.

The next step officials hope to establish is clearer pathway for people who go through the detox process and return to the community.

"Is the community ready to accept them back to give them resources where they can actually start their recovery." said Handru.

