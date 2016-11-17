Racial disparity grows for infant deaths in Lucas County

A troubling problem is growing in Ohio - more babies are dying. It's a statistic local health experts are striving to reverse.

Overall, infant deaths were down in Lucas County in 2015, lower than the state rate, but there's a huge gap in the number of deaths between black babies and white babies.

"When I saw this on paper, I felt like I was punched in the chest and all of the air had come out of me," says Minority Health Coordinator in Lucas County Celeste Smith.

Smith is talking about the number of black babies who died in 2015 before reaching their first birthday.

While overall infant deaths d ropped from 53 in 2014 to 35 in 2015, Lucas County's black infant death rate or the number of infant deaths in every 1,000 thousand births, was 16.8. Compare that to the 1.6 rate for white babies.

"We don't want to look at this as a black and white issue, but it really is when black babies are dying at 10 times the rate of white babies, it is a black and white issue and we've got to deal with it," says Smith.

Health experts say combating the problem will be a community effort. Tough conversations about race need to be had on all levels.

A $3.2 million gr ant awarded in June from the Department of Medicaid should help to open dialogues about racism and put more boots on the ground in four specific Toledo zip codes identified as having the highest infant mortality rates.

"While these decreases in infant mortality across our county are significant and we can be happy about that, until we close this disparity gap, we are not successful as a community," says Carly Salamone with the Northwest Ohio Pathways Hub.

To view the full report on infant mortality in the area click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.