Smokers across nation take part in Great American Smokeout

Every year on the third Thursday of November, smokers across the nation take part in the American Cancer Society Great American Smokeout.

On Nov. 17, millions of Americans are making the lifestyle change to live tobacco free.

Quitting smoking delivers immediate health benefits. Only through quitting can smokers reduce their risk of developing lung cancer. The longer a person avoids tobacco products, the healthier they’ll get.

According to the American Cancer Society, tobacco use remains the single largest preventable cause of disease and premature death in the U.S., yet more than 40 million Americans still smoke.

Around 220,000 new cases of lung cancer are diagnosed each and year, and around 160,000 will die from it.

The Mercy Health Lung Cancer Screening Program can be a key resource in the early detection of lung cancer.

With early detection, 85 percent of cancers can be found in the earliest and most easily treated stages, according to a press release from Mercy Health.

Quitting is the first step.

