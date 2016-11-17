Kroger files plans for new marketplace in west Toledo

Kroger has filed its third site plan for a new marketplace store in west Toledo.

It will be replacing the existing store at Monroe and Secor.

The grocery chain wants to move across Secor to property owned by the Sisters of Notre Dame.

Its newest plan offers more green space, fewer single buildings and saves a lot more mature trees.

Kroger also says it will spend a half a million dollars to fix road problems in the area.

In a statement from a Kroger representative, there is a buyer already interested the current location.

"Kroger has identified an interested buyer for its existing property, contingent on the future development. Kroger is responding to the needs and wants of the community with this revised site plan, which complements the area, while also being respectful to the neighboring schools, all while allowing business to grow."

The plan commission has set a meeting for Jan. 12 to hear more from Kroger.

