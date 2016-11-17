Researchers say child booster seats are safer than ever

Researchers from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety say child booster seats are safer than ever.

IIHS reviewed 53 of the latest booster seat models and 48 of them received a "best bet" rating.

Booster seats are made for kids who have outgrown their car seats, but aren't big enough to sue a seat belt on their own.

Only two of the 53 seats are "not recommended." The Cosco Easy Elite and the Cosco Highback 2-in-1 DX.

IIHS says the belts fit improperly, but the manufacturer, Dorel Juvenile said in a statement they "are built to provide children excellent protection in the event of a crash."

The three other booster seats that did not receive a top rating got a grade called "check fit," meaning they may work for some children in some vehicles.

To see a full list of ratings, click here.

