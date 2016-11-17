ODOT reopens I-75 NB bridges near I-280 split

Good news for drivers - the Ohio Department of Transportation has opened I-75 northbound near Manhattan Blvd.

For months now, drivers on I-75 NB were rerouted near Manhattan onto I-280, and then back to I-75 NB.

As of Saturday morning however, drivers are once again able to continue straight on I-75 NB.

"This is a big step for Northwest Ohio and our construction projects, and we're very proud that that's been successful and that we're able to get it done," Theresa Pollick said.

It’s all thanks to the completion of two new bridges that will save drivers about eight minutes on their commute.

ODOT leaders say they were able to finish the project a few weeks early because of the good weather.

"We've had good weather through this entire project, so where we were concerned when we started work on the reroute, that quickly went away when we had the good weather, so we knew that we'd be able to get this done before Thanksgiving," said Pollick.

According to ODOT, as of Saturday afternoon both lanes of northbound I-75 traffic is now placed on the new bridges over I-280, and the northbound I-75 reroute is longer in effect.

All lanes on southbound and northbound I-280, between Greenbelt Parkway and I-75, are open.

The ramp from northbound I-75 to southbound I-280 is open.

The ramp from southbound I-75 to southbound I-280 is now open.

The ramp from Manhattan Boulevard to southbound I-280 is now open

However, on Tuesday, November 22, from 7am until 5pm, lane restrictions are possible on northbound I-280, between Greenbelt Parkway and I-75, for striping.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.