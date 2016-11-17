Astronaut, Ohio State coach among 1000s of ballot write-ins

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An astronaut, a college football coach and possibly a reality television "bad girl" are among the non-contenders that certain exasperated Ohioans voted to send to the White House in last week's election.

John Glenn and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer are among uncertified candidates written in as alternatives to Republican Donald Trump, Democrat Hillary Clinton and the other options. Another write-in was "Megan James," perhaps Mehgan James of reality TV's "Bad Girls Club."

Ohio Republicans to the highest levels reported voting on ineligible write-in candidates. Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) scratched in GOP Sen. John McCain's name. U.S. Sen. Rob Portman voted for Mike Pence, now vice president-elect.

Such choices joined almost 16,000 final, unofficial votes cast for Ohio's 18 certified write-ins, and another roughly 246,000 votes cast for third-party candidates.

