Hensville Lights starting a new holiday tradition in Downtown To - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Hensville Lights starting a new holiday tradition in Downtown Toledo

(Source: Hensville) (Source: Hensville)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Toledo Zoo is not the only place to go and see an impressive light display this weekend. Hensville is lighting up the town too!  

Starting Saturday, Nov. 19, a display of 190,000 lights synced to music along St. Clair Street and a giant tree at Hensville Park will be lit up. 

The event is FREE and open to the public. It begins at 5:30 p.m. with the lighting ceremony scheduled for 6 p.m.  

Find more information, click here

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly