Hensville Lights starting a new holiday tradition in Downtown Toledo

The Toledo Zoo is not the only place to go and see an impressive light display this weekend. Hensville is lighting up the town too!

Starting Saturday, Nov. 19, a display of 190,000 lights synced to music along St. Clair Street and a giant tree at Hensville Park will be lit up.

The event is FREE and open to the public. It begins at 5:30 p.m. with the lighting ceremony scheduled for 6 p.m.

Find more information, click here.

