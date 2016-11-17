Narcan making its way into our schools

Narcan has been available to paramedics for decades, but its use is becoming more known with it now making its way into our schools.

Springfield Middle and High Schools now have resource officers trained on how to administer Narcan.

It's for students who may need it, but also for any of the many visitors that attend events at the schools.

A Toledo man saved in 2014 from a heroin overdose wants Narcan to be available to everyone.

"Why is it not worth saving their life? Because you never know what they're going to be. They could have children themselves. They could have a mother and father who love them, grandparents who love them. They don't want to see this person be buried because they overdosed. If they can be Narcaned to be saved, why won't you save them?" said recovering addict Josh Dressel.

Toledo Public Schools does not have Narcan, but there are talks about making it available.

