BGSU student charged after reporting fake assault

A Bowling Green State University student has been charged after reporting an assault that police say did not happen.

According to police, Eleesha Long, 24, reported that three young men assaulted her and called her a racial slur at the corner of Crim and Wooster on Nov. 10.

Now, police say an investigation determined the report was fabricated.

The story prompted a social media post by the university's Vice President for Student Affairs, Thomas J. Gibson saying the school takes "these reports seriously" and that they are "committed to investigating and responding to reports of concern."

The made-up assault also lead to a student-organized town hall meeting called 'Impact of the Election and Respect within Our Community' on Monday, Nov. 14.

On Friday, Nov. 18, the university posted a response on its Facebook page.

Long is now charged with falsification and obstructing official business. She has since been released from police custody.

