Tiffin company recalls Popcorn Balls due to undeclared milk allergen

The Popcorn Shoppe in Tiffin, Ohio has issued a voluntary recall on its Popcorn Balls due to an undeclared milk allergen, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

The recall includes the company's Olde Tyme Recipe Popcorn Balls, Edwards Orchard Popcorn Balls and Edwards Orchard West Popcorn Balls, which were sold in Ohio and Illinois.

Anyone who bought the product and has a milk allergy should either throw the popcorn balls away or return them to The Popcorn Shoppe for a replacement.

For more information, call Melissa Molyet at 567-207-5432.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.