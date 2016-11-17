State says nearly 12,000 Ohio rape kits tested for DNA

Ohio's attorney general says nearly 12,000 sexual assault kits have been tested by the state's forensic scientists under an initiative launched in 2011 to check for evidence from previously untested kits.

Attorney General Mike DeWine says about 11,800 of the more than 13,300 kits submitted by law enforcement agencies statewide have been tested. Testing was complete on roughly 85 percent of those as of Nov. 1, 2016.

DeWine's office says that has led to nearly 4,300 hits in a DNA index system and indictments of hundreds of defendants.

The state has tested nearly 5,000 sexual assault kits submitted by law enforcement in Cuyahoga County. DeWine says that makes up more than a third of the older rape kits sent for testing statewide.

