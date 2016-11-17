Books 4 Buddies holds special event at Toledo Public Library

An organization founded by a local teen hosted a special event at the main library in downtown Toledo Wednesday.

It was a fundraiser for Books 4 Buddies, a program which collects books for disadvantaged youth, with a special emphasis on young boys.

The founder of the group, 14-year-old Toure McCord, says his mission is a simple, but important one.

"You might not do math every day, but you're gonna read every day. It's important to be literate, and that you can go through everything knowing that you can read and comprehend different things that you may have to do for your job or career or whatever it is," said McCord.

This was the first hometown hero event with the guest of honor Rogers grad, and Olympic medalist Erik Kynard.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.