Local Golden Retriever rescue organization offers photos with "Santa Paws"

Sure, getting your pet's photo taken with Santa at the mall is okay. But pictures with "Santa Paws" with your furry friend - cat, dog or otherwise - makes every Christmas a bit merrier!

GRR -- Golden Retriever Rescue invites everyone (and not just Goldens!) to have pictures taken with Santa Claus. We'll enlist Santa Claus, Mrs Claus, Santa's helpers and jolly 'ol sleigh and take our pictures in a natural setting.

Two scenes are available - one in Santa's sleigh; the other in a holiday scene. And while you're waiting, plenty of warm and cheery tasty treats like hot chocolate, coffee and cookies.

Get your photos taken:

Sunday, November 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Rover Come Over Doggie Day Care, 3945 Albon Road, Monclova, OH 43542

or

Sunday, December 4 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Rover Come Over Doggie Day Care, 3945 Albon Road, Monclova, OH 43542



