Waterville Fire Department to add two firefighter paramedics

Emergency response times will soon improve in Waterville after City Council approved the addition of two firefighter paramedics.

Chief Patrick Wambo of the Waterville Fire Department said they need some extra help.

"The fire service as a volunteer has kind of gone by the wayside, which has created a lot of problems with the fire service as far as getting people to respond," said Chief Wambo.

He says more than three years ago the department had about 30 people, a combination of volunteers and part-timers. Now that number has fallen to about 15.

The chief says changing state requirements and less people interested in volunteering has contributed to the issue.

To try and address the problem, he went to council and was ultimately approved for two additional people.

"To keep up with the probability of higher amounts of EMS runs, we're staffing two more part-timers to assist us with basically EMS services," said Wambo.

The addition brings the department to 24 hours-a-day, 365 days-a-year coverage and decreases response times down from eight minutes.

"Adding these two people, within one minute they're going to be out of this station and en route to your location," said Wambo.

The chief said this move is the answer to a shrinking pool of volunteers.

"It's not a matter of concern, it's just that we're fixing something that's a dying breed, the volunteers. And we're fixing that to make it better and safer for the community," said Wambo.

The goal is have the two part-timers start within the next week.

If you're interested in becoming a volunteer contact Waterville Fire Department at (419) 878-0165.

