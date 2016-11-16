Changes to Ohio law could get sex offenders off the registry

Some proposed changes to Ohio laws could make it easier for sex offenders to get off the registry.

Right now, it is at committee level and hasn’t been passed into law. However, members will vote Thursday on a new set of guidelines that could allow Ohio judges to shorten or remove offenders from the sex offender registry who are considered “low-risk.”

Right now, the state has three classifications for offenders:

Tier one, who register at least once a year for 15 years

Tier 2 register their address every 180 days

And Tier 3, register every 3 months for life.

Thursday's vote could shorten those time periods, or remove some off the registry all together.

The changes even remove the restriction on how close an offender can live to schools and daycares.

Advocates say this could make it easier for offenders to find housing and assimilate back into a productive life in society.

"If he's an offender that has to report once a year and just moved down the block two houses and didn't think to tell anybody, again, those guys will fall through the hoops, the more serious ones would still be on some kind of parole," said Dr. Charlene Cassel.

But there are conflicting opinions on whether or not the proposed change would be a good thing for the community.

While it could free up law enforcement to check on more serious offenders, it could also remove a very important sense of justice for sex assault victims.

“They feel a sense of justice. They are getting something,” said H.O.P.E. Center Director Deborah Stoll. “They want some consequence for the rapist or the offender. So the registry is important to them because it is some form of consequence, something the offender is required to do.”

The proposal is scheduled to be voted on Thursday. It would then need to be voted on by the Ohio State Legislature.

