Don't Waste Your Money: Exploding iPhone chargers

The trouble McCallister is facing now is the new wheelchair is wider than the old one and can't make it through the doorways in his home. That means in order to even go to the bathroom, he must risk further injury.

William McCallister says his wheelchair is too wide to get through the doorways in his house (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 for Action: Medical supply company responds to customer in need of wheelchair

Toledo resident Shawn Sirkin reached to Call 11 for Action after she noticed bed bugs crawling on the drapes and walls at the Sunset Motel off Telegraph Road. She said when she reached out to the health department she was told they didn’t have the funds to tackle the problem.

Toledo resident reaches out to Call 11 For Action after finding bed bugs at local motel

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action: Local family waits to receive memorial stone for loved one

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action: Toledo Memorial Park offers to help families awaiting gravestones

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

A photo of the stump left in Maria Vasquez's yard. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action: Elderly Toledo woman scammed by tree removal co.

A few weeks ago, Apple warned customers about counterfeit i-Phone cords and chargers. Now, some people are learning the devastating the phony chargers can have.

Katie Skerchock grabbed her i-Phone one morning and her charger dropped to the ground.

"I just heard an explosion," Skerchock said. "And I stopped a second and was like 'what was that.' And I look down and see the sparks."

When she dropped the cord, it fell onto the plug causing the metallic braided covering to short out, sending sparks everywhere.

Luckily, the sparks did not ignite the carpeting. But she was stunned thing the braided cord was stronger than the plastic Apple cords.

"All the regular cords, they bend and show wires over time, so I was thinking this would hold up forever," Skerchock said.

She didn't realize the metal covering was a natural conductor.

All this comes just a couple weeks after Apple issued a nationwide alert about third party chargers and cords sold for iPhones. The alert said there is no guarantee that any of those products are safe.

Apple recently filed a lawsuit accusing some Amazon seller of selling counterfeit Apple accessories.

So how can you protect yourself?

Apple says buy only apple brand or apple certified chargers and cords.

Certified cords will have a "MFi" logo saying Apple has checked them for safety.

Katie Skerchock said she has heeded this message.

"This is a fire hazard," she said. "I mean, who knows!"

