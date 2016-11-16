Don't Waste Your Money: Exploding iPhone chargers - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Don't Waste Your Money: Exploding iPhone chargers

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(Don't Waste Your Money) -

A few weeks ago, Apple warned customers about counterfeit i-Phone cords and chargers. Now, some people are learning the devastating the phony chargers can have.

Katie Skerchock grabbed her i-Phone one morning and her charger dropped to the ground.

"I just heard an explosion," Skerchock said. "And I stopped a second and was like 'what was that.' And I look down and see the sparks."

When she dropped the cord, it fell onto the plug causing the metallic braided covering to short out, sending sparks everywhere.

Luckily, the sparks did not ignite the carpeting. But she was stunned thing the braided cord was stronger than the plastic Apple cords.

"All the regular cords, they bend and show wires over time, so I was thinking this would hold up forever," Skerchock said.

She didn't realize the metal covering was a natural conductor. 

All this comes just a couple weeks after Apple issued a nationwide alert about third party chargers and cords sold for iPhones. The alert said there is no guarantee that any of those products are safe.

Apple recently filed a lawsuit accusing some Amazon seller of selling counterfeit Apple accessories.

So how can you protect yourself?

Apple says buy only apple brand or apple certified chargers and cords.

Certified cords will have a "MFi" logo saying Apple has checked them for safety.

Katie Skerchock said she has heeded this message.

"This is a fire hazard," she said. "I mean, who knows!"

Don't Waste Your Money is a registered trademark of the EW Scripps Co.

"Like" John Matarese on Facebook

Follow John on Twitter

Powered by Frankly