Toledo police search for person associated with diner break-in - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police search for person associated with diner break-in

(Source: Toledo Police Department Facebook) (Source: Toledo Police Department Facebook)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are looking for a person who broke into the Summit Diner earlier this month.

Police say the person broke the window to get in, but only got away with a jar of change.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

