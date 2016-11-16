Two assaults reported on campus at BGSU within a week

Bowling Green State University is investigating to alleged assaults on campus in the past week.

Last week, a woman reported she had rocks thrown at her, and was called a racial slur.

Another happened Tuesday afternoon when a man said he was attacked on campus behind the Student Recreation Center.

The University released a statement on their Facebook page:

"A student reported to BGSU Police that he was robbed behind the Student Recreation Center this afternoon around 4 p.m. Two assailants reportedly pushed him to the ground, took his phone and called him a derogatory slur. Since the initial alert, the victim has indicated that his phone was not taken and that it was found near the scene. The suspects are described as a white male, approximately 6-feet tall, wearing a white hoodie and jeans, and a black male approximately 6-feet tall with facial hair, wearing an orange hoodie. The victim was not injured. If you have any information about the suspects or the incident, contact BGSU police at 419-372-2346."

Both incidents are being investigated by the university. Representatives from BGSU say any student involved in these incidents will face criminal charges, along with punishments from the university.

WTOL spoke to students to find out if they are are worrying about their safety.

Riley Stiverson said she believes this is a result of the conflicting views across our country.



"I think because of the election that does bring up a lot of conflict with people, I mean everyone has their own opinion so I mean there is nothing you can really do to stop someone's opinion, I mean it's awful what happened because it shouldn't happen," Stiverson said.

Natalie Stefunek said she does not blame the lack of police presence as a reason for the assaults.

"I see them everywhere, and it makes me feel so much more comfortable. I see them driving around, I see them sitting in like Taco Bell, I see them everywhere, so that actually makes me feel so much better," Stefunek said.

Many student said these incidents will not become a new norm for the campus. And, they hope, the peace is restored.

