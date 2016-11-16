Toledo to take on Ball State in crucial MAC game

The Toledo Rockets (8-2) are set to take on Ball State (4-6) in an important conference match up as a showdown with undefeated with Western Michigan looms over horizon.

The Rockets have only one loss in the MAC, against Ohio University.

However, Toledo can win a MAC West title and setup a rematch with the Bobcats by winning out the remainder of their season.

Logan Woodside is having a monster year for the Rockets, completing 70 percent of his passes for over 3,300 yards. Woodside has thrown for 37 touchdowns against only six interceptions.

Ball State comes into the game at the bottom of the MAC West division. Their only conference win came against Buffalo.

The game will be at 7 p.m. on ESPN 2.

