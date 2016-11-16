New ODOT facility to offer improved brine-mixing technology

A new facility for ODOT in Sandusky County will not only update the amenities there, but will be home to a new way for crews to keep the roads safe.

Work continues at the future home of ODOT in Sandusky County. When completed, it is expected to improve response times for road maintenance crews and create more on-site brine to keep the state routes safe for drivers.

Currently, ODOT's Sandusky County crews are working out of a building from the 1950s.

Some of the equipment has to be stored outside because there just isn't enough room inside of the 60-year-old structure.

"Our equipment has grown quite a bit since then. We have a lot more trucks, the trucks have become bigger, we have more employees." said Sandusky County ODOT transportation administrator Kacey Smith. "So, we've really just outgrown it."

The new $7.3 million facility will be able to house all equipment indoors and host three maintenance lifts for ODOT trucks.

It will also house a state-of-the-art, automatic brine mixer.

Currently, crews have to manually check the mix until the salinity is correct.

The new system works at the press of a button, even from a smart phone, and will have brine ready faster for crews to hit the road and battle the ice and snow.

"The more liquids we have, the better. We're going to have all brand new tanks and a new brine maker. So, it's huge and it's going to make our efficiency so much better." said Smith.

Construction on the facility is expected to be complete in August.

