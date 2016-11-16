"Power of HOPE" making trips to NW Ohio cancer treatment centers

During the Komen Race for the Cure in September, The ProMedica team's message was "Powered by Hope."

And they have been taking that same message from downtown Toledo all across our area.

Hope is one of the most important things for who are going through cancer treatment to hold and keep them strong.

And ProMedica has been working to bring a traveling message of hope to their cancer treatment centers.

The five-foot tall "HOPE" letters made a stop at the Dorothy L. Kern Cancer Center in Fremont this week.

It is the fifth weekly stop for the bright message.

At the Komen Race for the Cure in Toledo, cancer survivors were offered the chance to leave a message of hope for those who are currently fighting the disease. And at each stop, the local patients who may be inspired by the messages can also leave their own.

According to Sharon Nugent, manager of the Dorothy L. Kern Cancer Center, it's an effort to bring everyone who is fighting cancer to together.

"The cancer community is a tight knit group, they do support one another," Nugent said. "And what we're hear to do is to provide hope to our patients, from the time they are diagnosed all through survivorship."

The next stop for the Power of Hope ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital.

