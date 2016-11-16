Motion says comfort dog would evoke sympathy for alleged victims in Ciboro case

The trial of a man and his son holding a teen captive inside a basement and sexually assaulting her will begin soon.

But the pretrial hearings for Timothy and Esten Ciboro are not going as planned.

The state wanted a comfort dog to be by the side of the two young victims as they testify against the two men.

But Timothy Ciboro's attorney has now filed a motion asking the judge to rule against the states plan.

Anna is the trained comfort dog that has been with the two young girls as they prepare for trial.

Up until now the state said the dog would be in the courtroom, but now Timothy Ciboro's attorney says it could hurt his client’s case and is asking the judge to reconsider.

In the motion, the defense says the dog could evoke sympathy on the jury and not allow for a fair trial.

It was also pointed out in the court document, that this dog is not trained to specifically be inside a courtroom.

"Though I'm sympathetic to a comfort dog, I do think that it really raises potential problems with the trial. When the witness testifies with the comfort dog there it’s automatically an inference that the person has been victimized and it also can also add an element of sympathy," said Dave Klucas, a long-time defense attorney in the area.

Having comfort dogs inside the courtroom is fairly new.

Other counties and states have started using them, but at this point Klucas says there is not enough case law to support if the dogs influence a jury and work.

The state has filed a rebuttal to the defenses concern with Anna in the courtroom for this trial.

The judge is expected to rule on the motion by the next court hearing scheduled for next Tuesday.

Also on Wednesday, the Honorable Judge Linda Jennings questioned Esten on his willingness and ability to represent himself in trial. She asked if he would like to reconsider having an attorney appointed for his case.

"No, I want to represent myself," Esten said. "I have a greater advocate than could ever be given to me by this court."

The judge told Esten she felt his decision to represent himself was dangerous.

