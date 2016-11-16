OBGYN discusses birth control under potential new health care

With talk from the President-elect repealing Obamacare, it has people questioning how their health coverage could change under the new administration.

Birth control is one of the hot topics on social media right now.

Currently, birth control is covered under the Affordable Care Act and health care providers have noticed a trend with increased access to birth control.

"We've recently started to see a decrease in unwanted pregnancy, and teenage pregnancies." says Dr. Alexis Waggoner, an OBGYN with ProMedica. "I think a lot of that has to do with an increased ability to get birth control, but also these longer term, easy birth controls."

Dr. Waggoner is referring to IUDs or intrauterine devices.

"They're very safe. They're very effective. They're very good birth control," Waggoner said.

While safe and reliable, IUDs can also be pricey, generally costing between $1,500 and $2,000 out of pocket.

Does this mean more women are making appointments to get their IUDs replaced before Donald Trump is inaugurated?

"Not yet, but it wouldn't surprise me if we start to see that," says Waggoner.

Trump pledged to repeal and replace Obamacare within his first 100 days of office.

He did say certain portions of the law would remain, but it's not clear how access to birth control would fit into a new health care law.

"I think the most difficult thing is that it's just not going to be as accessible as it has been over the last few years," Waggoner said.

