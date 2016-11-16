One woman arrested following bank robbery

One woman was arrested after robbing a bank in north Toledo Wednesday afternoon.

Naomi Wagoner walked into Fifth Third Bank at 4925 Jackman Road around 12:45 p.m. and demanded money from the tellers, according to the press release.

Wagoner took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene on foot. She was arrested by Toledo police a short time after.

There were no injuries reported.

