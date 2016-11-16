Gov. Kasich appoints Barbara Sears to lead Department of Medicaid

­­Governor John Kasich announced that he will appoint Barbara Sears to serve as director of the Ohio Department of Medicaid. She will be replacing John McCarthy at a date to be decided next month.

Sears currently serves as Assistant Director of the Governor’s Office of Health Transformation and is a former member of the Ohio House of Representatives.

McCarthy has served as director of Medicaid since the beginning of Kasich’s Administration. During that time, he led the transformation to an independent cabinet agency, improved the efficiency and quality of services and helped guide the expansion of Medicaid services to more low-income Ohio residents.

Under McCarthy’s leadership, the department saved Ohio taxpayers more than $3 billion, and the annual Medicaid growth rate shrunk to 3.3 percent, which was at nine percent growth over the three years prior to Kasich assuming office.

“Filling those shoes is hard, which is why I turned to Barbara Sears. She has consistently been someone who has shared my vision for health care and worked closely with our team to achieve it,” Kasich said in a press release. “She knows the health care and insurance spaces very well and has outstanding relationships with the General Assembly. She has the right combination of expertise, temperament and leadership ability to guide Medicaid forward, and I’m glad she’s agreed to take up this responsibility.”

Prior to joining Kasich’s Administration, Sears represented the 47th District in the Ohio House of Representatives. During her time, she served as the Majority Floor Leader, Chair of the House Insurance Committee and Chair of the Joint Medicaid Oversight Committee.

The majority of her work focused on the state’s health and human services, including Medicaid and unemployment reforms.

Sears began her political in 1997 when she was elected to Sylvania City Council, where she served 10 years. The last four she was President of Council and Chair of Finance. Sears was also an active health and life insurance agent and small business owner from 1985 to 2016.

