Diocese of Toledo debuting banner for new message

The Catholic Diocese of Toledo is closing out the Year of Mercy, and debuting a new "Holy" banner outside its downtown offices.

The banner features the diocese's message for this year - "holy."

"So that's what you see on the banner behind me. It's a banner for our mission, which is praying, fasting, and giving aims," said Zach Silka of the Diocese of Toledo., "in order to reach our mission as a diocese to foster holy disciples, holy families, and holy vocations to become a holy diocese."

The Year of Mercy was declared last year by Pope Francis for the entire Catholic Church.

It will officially come to a close with a special mass at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral.

The Season of Advent will begin a new Church year on November 27.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.