TPD, Lucas County Sheriff's Office looking for Jimmy John's robbery subject

Toledo police are looking for a man they say robbed a Jimmy John's restaurant in South Toledo Tuesday night.

According to the police report, the man entered the Jimmy John's on Glendale around closing time wearing a mask and demanded money. The subject fled the restaurant on foot without taking any money.

An hour and a half later, the Lucas County Sheriff's Office was called out to separate robbery at the Jimmy John's in Spring Meadows. The description of the subject matched that of the man in the first robbery.

According to the police report, a dark colored Jeep was involved in the Spring Meadows robbery.

The subject is described as a 5'9 white male wearing a dark brown hoodie and dark jeans.

If you have any information on either of the robberies, call Toledo police or the Lucas County Sheriff's Office.

