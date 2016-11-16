Levis Commons Christmas tree gets a new addition

Levis Commons is lighting the big tree on Saturday to kick of the holiday season. Marketing officials said next year folks will have experiences like never before.

Santa will be there, but there will also be circus performers from "Cirque du Santa" lighting the way to Santa and the big tree.

The 80-foot Christmas tree this year has a great new addition - a door.

"It's fantastic. It is so cool," said Operations Director Steven Riddle."It feels like you look up and it's just never ends. Literally the twilight zone. you get to actually see it. Kids just walk in there and they are mesmerized."

Visitors on Saturday, November 19 can get free hot chocolate and enjoy all of the festivities, including carriage rides that will go on until 10 p.m.

For more information, visit the Levis Commons website.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.