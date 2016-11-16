Looking to give back? Mobile Meals of Toledo needs volunteers

Mobile Meals of Toledo is looking for volunteers to donate their lunchtime to deliver meals.

Mobile Meals is a non-profit organization that provides home-delivered meals to the elderly, ill, disabled and homebound in the Toledo area.

Volunteers allow Mobile Meals to provide its clients with nutritious meals and assist them in their independence.

Without the help from volunteers, Mobile Meals wouldn’t be able to deliver to its more than 500 clients per day. In 2015, volunteers delivered over 326,000 meals to those in need.

All pick-up locations are in need of meal-delivery volunteers and substitutes. The locations are as follows:

Mercy Campus – Downtown on Jefferson Avenue

Mercy St. Charles – Wheeling & Navarre

Medical Mutual – Monroe Street, near Talmadge

Great Lakes Light and Sound – Hill Avenue & Arco Drive

GFS – Alexis Road, near Lewis

St. Luke’s Hospital – Maumee

To find out how you can get involved, contact 419-255-7806 or send an email to info@mobilemeals.org.

For more information, you can also head to the website.

