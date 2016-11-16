Tomato turkey brine from Dei Fratelli - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Tomato turkey brine from Dei Fratelli

By Wendy Sheridan, Producer
Tomato Turkey Brine

Prep time 8 Minutes     Cook time 3.5 Hours    Servings Family up to 12

16 lbs. Turkey
9 Cups Water
2 (28 oz.) cans Dei Fratelli Tomato Puree
12 Tbsps. White Sugar
8 Tbsps. Ground Black Pepper
12 Tbsps. Kosher Salt
¼ cup Granulated Onion
¼ cup White Distilled Vinegar

Method:

1.    Whisk all ingredients together in a large bowl. 
2.    Remove thawed turkey from package. Remove the giblets and neck from the turkey cavity. 
3.    Drain excess liquid from turkey and submerge the turkey in a 3-gallon pot - or clean plastic bucket. Allow 24 hours for bird to brine.
4.    Preheat oven to 325°F. Remove the turkey from the brine and allow to drain - about 20 minutes. 
5.    Tuck the wings behind the bird. Place in a roasting pan and roast in the preheated oven for 3.5 hours. 
6.    Pull the turkey from the oven and let rest for 45 minutes. 

Note - This temperature and time are for an unstuffed turkey.

