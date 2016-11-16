Tomato turkey brine from Dei Fratelli

Tomato Turkey Brine

Prep time 8 Minutes Cook time 3.5 Hours Servings Family up to 12

16 lbs. Turkey

9 Cups Water

2 (28 oz.) cans Dei Fratelli Tomato Puree

12 Tbsps. White Sugar

8 Tbsps. Ground Black Pepper

12 Tbsps. Kosher Salt

¼ cup Granulated Onion

¼ cup White Distilled Vinegar

Method:

1. Whisk all ingredients together in a large bowl.

2. Remove thawed turkey from package. Remove the giblets and neck from the turkey cavity.

3. Drain excess liquid from turkey and submerge the turkey in a 3-gallon pot - or clean plastic bucket. Allow 24 hours for bird to brine.

4. Preheat oven to 325°F. Remove the turkey from the brine and allow to drain - about 20 minutes.

5. Tuck the wings behind the bird. Place in a roasting pan and roast in the preheated oven for 3.5 hours.

6. Pull the turkey from the oven and let rest for 45 minutes.

Note - This temperature and time are for an unstuffed turkey.