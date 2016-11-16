Rossford Transportation Improvement District placed on "unauditable" list

The Rossford Transportation Improvement District (RTID) has been placed on the "unauditable" list by the Ohio state auditor.

The listing is due to incomplete financial records.

“Complete financial records shine a light on local governments. Taxpayers should not be left in the dark on how their dollars are being spent,” said Dave Yost, the Ohio Auditor of State.

The Auditor of State's office noted that the RTID did not have their financial statements ready for the end of the fiscal year on December 31, 2015.

The regular financial audit period for RTID was January 1, 2014 to December 31, 2015.

According to the auditor's office, the RTID must revise financial records and provide data within 90 days.

If the district fails this, it could result in legal action, such as a subpoena from the attorney general.

The RTID is also able to have assistance from the Auditor of State's Local Government Section (LGS), which helps district records to become auditable.

The RTID will be taken off the list once their audit is finished and the records are released to the public.

