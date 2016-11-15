Tiffin holds emergency heroin meeting after 10 overdoses in 48 hours

After ten heroin overdoses within a 48 hour period in Seneca County, an emergency public meeting was held Tuesday in Tiffin.

Several topics including finding solutions and how to support addicts were discussed in the meeting.

"I want to make sure they understand and have tools when they go home to know how to talk to their son, know how to talk to their daughter," said Executive Director Mental Health and Recovery Board Mircea Handru. "To know resources are available, to know how to stop enabling, or how to help them."

Handru lead the meeting at Little Faith Ministries in Tiffin.

Among those attending was the mother of a recovering heroin addict, Cynthia Weller.

"People don't need to feel that they're alone," said Weller. "That they don't have to feel that they have to hide in the shadows anymore. That there is help available. And it's okay to help, to ask for help."

The meeting also drew members of local law enforcement like Bloomville crime prevention officer Ron Craig. He said Bloomville, which has about 1,000 residents, had two of the ten overdoses reported in Seneca County over the weekend.

"We're trying to go after the dealers, but we realize there's just not enough room in the jail for the addicts," Craig said. "So we realize treatment is the best option."

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine was also in the crowd. He said no one person is going to solve the problem. He urged the individual communities to come together to fight the epidemic.

"It's going to have to come by each community, and the people in each community saying, 'We're sick of this. We're tired of seeing our kids die. We're tired of seeing adults dies, and we're going to fight back,'" DeWine said.

The Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Seneca, Sandusky, and Wyandot Counties released a list of resources for those recovering from heroin addiction.

Another meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at the Fremont Municipal Building at 7 p.m.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.