Kyle Overmyer's plea hearing postponed to Tuesday

Former Sandusky County Sheriff Kyle Overmyer's plea hearing has been postponed yet again.

On Thursday, a judge pushed Overmyer's hearing back to Tuesday to allow attorneys more time to prep.

This is the second time this week the case has been pushed back.

Overmyer was originally scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon to change his plea, according to a new filing in the common pleas court's online docket.

Overmyer plead not guilty to several felony charges, including theft in office and tampering with records. He is charged with 43 counts in all.

It remains unclear if a plea deal has been reached between Overmyer and prosecutors.

A judge issued a gag order last week, due to the high profile nature of the case.

Overmyer remains incarcerated in the Erie County Jail.

Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest on this story.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.