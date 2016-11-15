Detroit police announce missing toddler found safe

A 10-month old girl who was taken by her mother was found safe by Detroit police Tuesday.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children issued an Amber Alert for Tuesday for 10-month old Savannah Rayford.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, she was taken by her non-custodial mother. Rayford was living with a foster parent.

Marquita Dupree, 33, suffers from mental health issues.

Police found Rayford safe along with her mother. The Amber Alert has been canceled.

